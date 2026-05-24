A series of arrivals in Kiev, captured on CCTV.



Loud explosions can be heard, one after another, and bright flashes can also be seen.

Ukrainian sources report that about 700 UAVs and fifty missiles were flown over the Kiev region and Kiev itself.



About 40 different objects were attacked.

Ukrainian channels report that up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles have been launched by the Black Sea Fleet.







@Intelslava