Israel soldier brags about killing a 12 year old Palestinian girl but he was telling his daughter. He was disappointed he couldn’t find any babies to kill what a sick SOB.

Israel’s finance minister says population must be reduced to 100 to 200,000 not the 2 million currently in Gaza
Tony Blair tap to help depopulate Garza. This is the same slime bag that brought you the fake war in a rock. I remember that it was the weapons of mass destruction that never existed. Why was I dumb back then?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.