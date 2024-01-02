Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Israel soldier brags about killing a 12 year old Palestinian girl but he was telling his daughter. He was disappointed he couldn’t find any babies to kill what a sick SOB.
channel image
DWP97048
10 Subscribers
24 views
Published a day ago

Israel’s finance minister says population must be reduced to 100 to 200,000 not the 2 million currently in Gaza


Tony Blair tap to help depopulate Garza. This is the same slime bag that brought you the fake war in a rock. I remember that it was the weapons of mass destruction that never existed. Why was I dumb back then?


Israel soldier brags about killing a 12 year old Palestinian girl but he was telling his daughter. He was disappointed he couldn’t find any babies to kill what a sick SOB.

Here’s some images of their handiwork and by the way, if you call yourself a Christian and you can dullness and you say that are gods chosen people and they can do this and that God says that this is his will your whacked out man totally wiped out

Keywords
trunewsaibolshevik revolutionnazi regimesynthetic biologyzionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionamericas ruling class hates godkilling machinevarious advancements

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket