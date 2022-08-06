Our Solar System - ONE BY ONE, Which Planet Falls Next? - What they are really afraid of and why the agenda was pushed up!

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Both Neptune and Pluto have now had their expected cooling-collapse moment. Which planet is next amidst this galactic-driven solar system shift? Can we expect Earth will not be affected when the Galactic wave hits it. Maybe they know and are trying to limit their exposure to resistance when they hide.
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