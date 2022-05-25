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2,000 Mules: Dinesh D'Souza's New Bombshell Documentary
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12 views • May 25, 2022
2,000 Mules: Dinesh D'Souza's New Bombshell Documentary
501,854 views - Apr 28, 2022 is about the 2020 election and really won. D'Souza is interviewed and talks about what he found out.
Dinesh D'Souza talks about "2,000 Mules" , his new bombshell documentary that dives deep into the 2020 election and the steps that were taken via mail-in ballots to sway the results. Mirror
501,854 views - Apr 28, 2022 is about the 2020 election and really won. D'Souza is interviewed and talks about what he found out.
Dinesh D'Souza talks about "2,000 Mules" , his new bombshell documentary that dives deep into the 2020 election and the steps that were taken via mail-in ballots to sway the results. Mirror
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