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BIDEN’S VAX MANDATES HALTED BY COURTS
In just one week, three separate courts have ordered halts to Biden’s vaccine mandates. Enforcement of the mandates on health care workers by CMS has been stopped in its tracks nationwide as courts debate its Constitutionality.
#VaccineMandates #BidensVaccineMandates
POSTED: December 6, 2021