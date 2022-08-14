Faith & Liberty #30 - BE The Plan

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Faith & Liberty #30 - Streamed live on Mar 10th, 2022.
At best, they don't care about us, and at worst, we're all criminals in their eyes. Nobody's coming to save us from The Great Reset gang, so please don't trust a plan - BE the plan.
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