© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Media Machine on Hunter Biden
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • October 28, 2020
The media will do anything to cover up and make excuses for the Biden Family.
2019: There is absolutely no evidence that Hunter Biden did anything illegal.
2020: The evidence that what Hunter Biden did was illegal is...Russian disinformation? https://t.co/yqVf8gdBkQ
2019: There is absolutely no evidence that Hunter Biden did anything illegal.
2020: The evidence that what Hunter Biden did was illegal is...Russian disinformation? https://t.co/yqVf8gdBkQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.