Techno-Censorship: When Censoring ‘Disinformation’ Becomes Silencing Truth

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It’s a slippery slope from censoring so-called illegitimate ideas to silencing truth. Eventually, as George Orwell predicted, telling the truth will become a revolutionary act.
Whatever we tolerate now—whatever we turn a blind eye to—whatever we rationalize when it is inflicted on others, whether in the name of securing racial justice or defending democracy or combatting fascism, will eventually come back to imprison us, one and all.
This is how it starts.
Written source: https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/techno_censorship_the_slippery_slope_from_censoring_disinformation_to_silencing_truth
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