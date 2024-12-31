The Kurds have hit two more Turkish SERHAT-DUAL counter-battery radars and an ACV-15 IFV near Manbij using FPV drones.

Interestingly, in the first case, Turkish soldiers lined the windshields with sandbags to increase protection. In the second case, it appears that the drone was detonated by a tree branch, although if the cumulative jet had been successfully formed, it could still have reached the armored vehicle and hit it.

The new SERHAT-DUAL radars are based on the Otokar Cobra armoured vehicle chassis and are said to be capable of detecting not only mortar shells, but also artillery shells, missiles and small drones.

The ACV-15 IFV is a deeply modernized American M113A1 APC with a turret with a 25-mm autocannon, similar to the Bradley, and reinforced armor.