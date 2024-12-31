BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Kurds have hit two more Turkish SERHAT-DUAL counter-battery radars and an ACV-15 IFV near Manbij using FPV drones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 4 months ago

The Kurds have hit two more Turkish SERHAT-DUAL counter-battery radars and an ACV-15 IFV near Manbij using FPV drones.

Interestingly, in the first case, Turkish soldiers lined the windshields with sandbags to increase protection. In the second case, it appears that the drone was detonated by a tree branch, although if the cumulative jet had been successfully formed, it could still have reached the armored vehicle and hit it.

The new SERHAT-DUAL radars are based on the Otokar Cobra armoured vehicle chassis and are said to be capable of detecting not only mortar shells, but also artillery shells, missiles and small drones.

The ACV-15 IFV is a deeply modernized American M113A1 APC with a turret with a 25-mm autocannon, similar to the Bradley, and reinforced armor.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy