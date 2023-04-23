https://gettr.com/post/p2f4zlc2951

April 22, 2023, Ava interviews Bill Robinson on @NFSCSpeaks

Ava pointed out that the unbelievable situation is that the two CCP police officers who worked at the busted CCP police station in New York were immediately released on bail after being arrested, but Miles Guo, who was taken away by the FBI a month ago, was recently denied bail again by the judge's written court order.

2023年4月22日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目中，

Ava指出令人不可思议的情况是被起诉的两名中共纽约警察局的中共警察被逮捕后立即被保释，但是一个月前被FBI带走的郭文贵先生最近又再次被法官书面的判决书决绝保释。

