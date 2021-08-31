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Good News: California Vaccine Passports AB 455 Dead for Now
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190 views • August 31, 2021
Sam and Casey discuss the Newsom Recall, California COVID-19 medical tyranny, vaccine passports, public school abuse of children and much more…
AB 455 Update: Kevin Kiley California Legislator “I've just received word that the vaccine passport bill, AB 455, is dead for the year.”
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AB 455 Update: Kevin Kiley California Legislator “I've just received word that the vaccine passport bill, AB 455, is dead for the year.”
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to The Peel Back Report Casey Jones
https://twitter.com/peelbackreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeM5mL-01ryZ9Z84FWzTjw/discussion
https://rumble.com/user/RealNewsLive
https://odysee.com/@PeelBackReport:c
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
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