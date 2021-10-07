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Gerald Celente: The Fucking Satanist Can Go Fuck Themself in the Ass :) [06.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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190 views • October 07, 2021
Original title: Trends Journal: Life Was Hard, They Made it Even Harder

The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe

10,696 views Oct 6, 2021
Gerald Celente
149K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VERp28UrOp8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
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