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Gerald Celente: The Fucking Satanist Can Go Fuck Themself in the Ass :) [06.10.2021]
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190 views • October 07, 2021
Original title: Trends Journal: Life Was Hard, They Made it Even Harder
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe
10,696 views Oct 6, 2021
Gerald Celente
149K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VERp28UrOp8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente
Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente
Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen...
Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe
10,696 views Oct 6, 2021
Gerald Celente
149K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VERp28UrOp8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente
Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente
Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen...
Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente
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