© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wendall The Woke From Walla Walla, Washington [Parody]
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • March 20, 2021
Dr. Rob decided to read one of the Woke Books read by the Drag Queens and convert it into a parody of real life. He wrote the parody as a response to the Cancel Culture against Dr. Seuss. No pun intended, the story is intended as a lesson for those who want to continue the Woke Lifestyle, Become Sheep, and Cancel those who disagree with them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.