CHRISTMAS IS CRISTES MAESSE OR DEATH OF CHRIST OR PAGAN MASS SACRIFICE OF CHRIST, Exodus 23:2, Jere 10:1-4; Matt 12:36-37; Colo 2:8, 20211226

Christmas is Cristes Maesse or Death of Christ or Pagan Mass Sacrifice of Christ, Exodus 23:2, Jer 10:1-4; Matt 12:36-37; Colo 2:8, 20211226



True Meaning of Christ-Mas by David Meyer - Most people think that the word, "Christmas" means "the birth of Christ." By definition, it means "death of Christ", and I will prove it by using the World Book Encyclopedia, the Catholic Encyclopedia, and a book entitled, The Mass In Slow Motion.

If you are an honest, sincere and discerning Christian, please read on; if not, you might as well stop right here. The World Book Encyclopedia defines "Christmas" as follows: "The word Christmas comes from "Cristes Maesse", an early English phrase that means "Mass of Christ." (1) It is interesting to note that the word "Mass", as used by the Roman Catholics, has traditionally been rejected by the so-called Protestants, such as Lutherans, Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Pentecostals and so on. The word "Mass" is strictly a Catholic word and thus, so is "Christ-Mass."



As previously stated, the word "Mass" in religious usage means a "death sacrifice." The impact of this fact is horrifying and shocking; for when the millions of people are saying, "Merry Christmas", they are literally saying "Merry death of Christ!" Furthermore, when the fat man in the red suit laughs boisterously and says, "Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas", he is mocking and laughing at the suffering and bleeding Savior, who died for our sins. He does this while parents place their little children into his waiting arms to hear his false promises of gifts that he says he will give them. Consider what you are saying when you say "Merry Christmas."

What is so amusing about our Savior's painful death? What is so funny? Why is Santa laughing? Why are you going along with it? Your words do count and Satan knows it. Yes, the word "Mass" does mean "death sacrifice", and to cement that fact, we will consider the definition of the inventors of the religious application of the word "Mass." I am looking at page 537 of the Catholic Encyclopedia, which says, "In the Christian law, the supreme sacrifice is that of the Mass." It goes on to say, "The supreme act of worship consists essentially in an offering of a worthy victim to God, the offering made by a proper person, as a priest, the destruction of the victim." (2)

Please note carefully the word, "victim" of the Mass. The Latin word for victim is "Hostia" from which the word "host" is derived. The Mass, by definition of those who coined the word, is a sacrifice involving a victim. There is no other meaning for the word "Mass" or "Christ-Mass." On page 110 of a book entitled "The Mass In Slow Motion", we find the following words: "It is only with the consecration that the sacrifice of the Mass is achieved. I have represented the Mass to you, more than once, as a kind of ritual dance." (3)

In essence, the Mass is the ceremonial slaying of Jesus Christ over and over again, followed by the eating of his flesh and the drinking of his blood. The Mass is the death sacrifice, and the "Host" is the victim. This is official Roman Catholic doctrine, and "Christmas" is a word that they invented. Again, I ask, what is so merry about the pain, bleeding, suffering and death of Jesus Christ? Satan has done quite a job of getting millions of so-called "Christians" to blaspheme. What a deceiver he is.



Superstitious Regard for Times and Seasons



(Charles Spurgeon)



"See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the basic principles of this world, rather than on Christ." Colossians 2:8



We have no superstitious regard for times and seasons.



Certainly we do not believe in the present ecclesiastical arrangement called Christmas. First, because we do not believe in the mass at all--but abhor it, whether it is said in Latin or in English. And, secondly, because we find no Scriptural warrant whatever for observing any day as the birthday of the Savior. Consequently, its observance is a superstition, because not of divine authority.



Superstition has fixed most positively the day of our Savior's birth, although there is no possibility of discovering when it occurred. We venture to assert, that if there is any day in the year, of which we may be pretty sure that it was not the day on which the Savior was born--it is the twenty fifth of December.



Probably the fact is that the 'holy days' were arranged to fit in with heathen festivals.



There are those who, on December 25th, will pretend to exhibit joy in the remembrance of our Savior's birth--but they will not seek their pleasure in the Savior. Joy in Immanuel would be a poor sort of mirth to them. In this country, too often, if one were unaware of the name--one might believe the Christmas festival to be a feast of Bacchus, certainly not a commemoration of the Divine birth.

Those who follow the custom of observing Christmas--do not follow the Bible, but pagan ceremonies.