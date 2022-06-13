Christian Video Vault: The 'Alien' Deception - What are 'Aliens'? [11.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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What's their agenda? In this video you'll find out the terrifying truth that aliens are actually demonic entities with a sinister goal. Hear from long time UFO investigators, victims of alien abduction, impartial scientists, ex-presidents, and more, all coming to the conclusion that these entities are both deceptive and malicious in nature. This documentary will expose the false worldview under girding the belief in aliens and prove concisely that the true Biblical worldview disallows for such ideas of aliens. Hear first-person testimonies of these dark beings possessing and oppressing individuals and come to terms with the terrifying similarities between aliens and demons. This documentary will also teach you the only known solution to stop an "alien" encounter instantaneously.





All credit for this video goes to Creation Ministries International: https://www.youtube.com/c/CreationMinistriesInternational





232 views Jun 11, 2022

Christian Video Vault

11.6K subscribers

https://youtu.be/6dvY-Iz9cFA

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