© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams - Situation Update, Aug 25th, 2021 - FDA gaslights the world with FAKE approval of Pfizer vaccine
Follow
5
Share
Report
780 views • August 27, 2021
I will be sharing Mike Adams reviews of current events each day, because he is on the ball and very knowledgeable in the medical field!
We now know the FDA “approval” of the Pfizer covid vaccine is a bold, treacherous gaslighting campaign involving media lies, fake science and criminal conduct at the FDA itself. Issuing two letters on Monday, the FDA actually extended the EUA for the Pfizer vaccine while granting approval to a different vaccine called “Comirnaty” which does not exist in the marketplace and isn’t even in production.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-25-fda-gaslights-the-world-with-fake-approval-of-pfizer-vaccine.html
0:00 Intro
8:58 Children's Health Defense
18:30 FDA Fake Approval
28:17 Israel
40:47 Censorship
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
We now know the FDA “approval” of the Pfizer covid vaccine is a bold, treacherous gaslighting campaign involving media lies, fake science and criminal conduct at the FDA itself. Issuing two letters on Monday, the FDA actually extended the EUA for the Pfizer vaccine while granting approval to a different vaccine called “Comirnaty” which does not exist in the marketplace and isn’t even in production.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-25-fda-gaslights-the-world-with-fake-approval-of-pfizer-vaccine.html
0:00 Intro
8:58 Children's Health Defense
18:30 FDA Fake Approval
28:17 Israel
40:47 Censorship
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.