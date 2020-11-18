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Sen. Hawley Grills Zuckerberg with Secret Info from Facebook Whistleblower
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49 views • November 18, 2020
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets interrogated by Republican Senator Josh Hawley about whether his company collaborates on content moderation policy with Google and Twitter.
Zuckerberg suddenly developed amnesia when he was questioned on a tracking tool allegedly used by his company.
Zuckerberg suddenly developed amnesia when he was questioned on a tracking tool allegedly used by his company.
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