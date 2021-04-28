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'4 28 21 Do you SENSE the ENEMY is drowning in their OWN LIES They CANT handle TRUTH Pray
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110 views • April 28, 2021
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/ *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Cello in the Middle East
Song by Kadir Demir
https://artlist.io/song/14999/cello-in-the-middle-east
Skippy Dee Doo Dah Saturday : May 8, 2021 : 3p-7p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
BREAKING — LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Maricopa County, Arizona Audit Update — “TENS OF THOUSANDS, SHY OF 100,000 BALLOTS” INSPECTED SO FAR!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/breakin-live-stream-video-maricopa-county-arizona-audit-update/
“We’re Not Going to Comment on Leaked Tapes” – Psaki When Asked About Audio of John Kerry Telling Iran About Israel’s Covert Ops in Syria (VIDEO)
https://bit.ly/3evft7G
Joe Rogan credits Veritas’ undercover tapes for showing how CNN has ‘Lost the ethics of journalism’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4KdRYp5mwk
Midnight Rider Channel…no longer Biden admin
https://t.me/cjtruth316/3850
FAMILY BUSINESS: John Kerry’s Daughter Married Iranian National; Best Man Was Son Of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs
https://bit.ly/3aJhL1V
Maddow freaking out over ballots
https://twitter.com/danielchaitin7/status/1386886262641016832?s=20
Conspiracy theory
https://twitter.com/CarolineCoramUK/status/1386391762239823872?s=20
The Great Pretender
https://t.me/GhostEzra/6021
Masktardation
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/7154
THE DRUGGING OF AMERICA: THE PHARMAKEIA SORCERY DECEPTION [PODCAST]
https://safeguardyoursoul.com/the-drugging-of-america-the-pharmakeia-sorcery-deception/
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Cello in the Middle East
Song by Kadir Demir
https://artlist.io/song/14999/cello-in-the-middle-east
Skippy Dee Doo Dah Saturday : May 8, 2021 : 3p-7p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
BREAKING — LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Maricopa County, Arizona Audit Update — “TENS OF THOUSANDS, SHY OF 100,000 BALLOTS” INSPECTED SO FAR!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/breakin-live-stream-video-maricopa-county-arizona-audit-update/
“We’re Not Going to Comment on Leaked Tapes” – Psaki When Asked About Audio of John Kerry Telling Iran About Israel’s Covert Ops in Syria (VIDEO)
https://bit.ly/3evft7G
Joe Rogan credits Veritas’ undercover tapes for showing how CNN has ‘Lost the ethics of journalism’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4KdRYp5mwk
Midnight Rider Channel…no longer Biden admin
https://t.me/cjtruth316/3850
FAMILY BUSINESS: John Kerry’s Daughter Married Iranian National; Best Man Was Son Of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs
https://bit.ly/3aJhL1V
Maddow freaking out over ballots
https://twitter.com/danielchaitin7/status/1386886262641016832?s=20
Conspiracy theory
https://twitter.com/CarolineCoramUK/status/1386391762239823872?s=20
The Great Pretender
https://t.me/GhostEzra/6021
Masktardation
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/7154
THE DRUGGING OF AMERICA: THE PHARMAKEIA SORCERY DECEPTION [PODCAST]
https://safeguardyoursoul.com/the-drugging-of-america-the-pharmakeia-sorcery-deception/
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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