This Saint News 8/18/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
There's a lot of stuff you gotta know so we'll start by hearing from the encyclopedic Whitney Webb as she puts it down. Then, we have to talk about the invasion currently going on in the US and if you had any doubts before, stay tuned. I got your headlines all ready to go for you, and are they gonna send Trump to jail is in the X Files. We got a few more Top Stories after that and as usual, we'll end up with the fun stuff.
Why Are Antidepressants So Harmful
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-are-antidepressants-so-harmful
Ivermectin and Parkinsons (Page not found--here's a link to the tweet)
https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1822932812984459337AllB
Mainstream Media is in a full-blown MELTDOWN
https://x.com/peeturdsonCTO/status/1823776135123230767
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews