"The Great Setup" Dr. 'David Martin' "Who Pulled Off The 'Covid' Pandemic & The Killer Vaccinations"

"The Great Setup" Dr. 'David Martin' Who Pulled Off Covid-19 Pandemic & Killer Vaccinations





In this riveting and eye-opening documentary, "The Great Setup" delves into the unsettling world of global genocide. Where one man, Dr. David Martin, courageously exposes a hidden web of sinister plans through an unexpected lens – patents. This two - part docuseries serves as a wake-up call, urging audiences to reevaluate the consequences of blindly accepting what they've been told without questioning the implications. Sit back as Dr. David Martin unravels the tightly woven fabric of a clandestine agenda that transcends borders.





Dr. David E. Martin Videos: https://tinyurl.com/3yk8cjpd





Dr. David Martin Exposes Timeline of Biggest Democide in Recorded History in the EU Parliament: https://tinyurl.com/3rdn8bs7





Documentary - How the Covid Plandemic Was Planned and Carried Out ~ Dr. David Martin





the WHO treaty, the fear around disease x, the phases of vaccine related deaths, crisper technology being taught in the high schools now and much more.