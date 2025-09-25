Tsunami of Truth: Trump's UN Speech Exposes Globalist Failures & The "Greatest Con Job" Ever Sold

Kristy Allen breaks down President Trump's historic and unapologetic speech at the United Nations—a direct challenge to the globalist establishment. From mocking malfunctioning teleprompters to delivering hard truths, Trump declared the UN an "irrelevant body" that has failed its mission, relying on "strongly worded letters" instead of action.





Kristy analyzes his key points: cutting funding to UN programs exposed as child trafficking fronts and money laundering schemes, imposing strong tariffs on nations like Russia and Brazil, and condemning the "double-tailed monster" of mass migration and green energy that is destroying nations. Trump called climate change the "greatest con job ever perpetrated," labeling green energy as "bankrupt" and "pathetic."





The speech also addressed the need for Europe to cease Russian oil purchases, the complexities of Gaza ceasefire negotiations, and the cultural threat of uncontrolled immigration. This address wasn't just policy—it was a declaration of sovereignty and a call for nations to reclaim their identity, security, and economic sanity from failing globalist ideologies.





