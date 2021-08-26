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Dr. Peter McCullough Tells Robert F Kennedy, Jr.: ‘The Vaccines Are Failing'
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23 views • August 26, 2021
On the “RFK, Jr. The Defender Podcast,” Dr. Peter McCullough discussed a new study by the Oxford University Clinical Research Group and how the Pfizer’s vaccine, at 17% to 42% efficacy, doesn't meet the regulatory standard of 50% efficacy for vaccines. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-podcast-dr-peter-mccullough-vaccines-are-failing/
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