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Democrats & Jim Crow: A Century of Racist History the Democratic Party Prefers You'd Forget
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10 views • June 28, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBlfkxkk63I
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dan and Sam discuss the history of Jim Crow in the American South, which is one the Democratic Party would rather you forget. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/jim-crow-laws-democrat-party-century-of-racist-history
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Black voters have voted en masse for the Democratic Party since the mid-60s and the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the social welfare programs of the Great Society. This solidified black voters behind the Democratic Party, but they had been moving there since the New Deal.
However, it’s a historical anomaly in the United States. The traditional home of the black voter was the Republican Party, due to its historical role in ending slavery and introducing Reconstruction Acts and Amendments to the Constitution. It also did not help that the Democratic Party was the party of Jim Crow, a system of legally enforced segregation present throughout the American South in the aftermath of the Civil War.
You can read the full article “Democrats & Jim Crow: A Century of Racist History the Democratic Party Prefers You'd Forget” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Democrats & Jim Crow: A Century of Racist History the Democratic Party Prefers You'd Forget: https://ammo.com/articles/jim-crow-laws-democrat-party-century-of-racist-history
- Black America Before LBJ: How the Welfare State Inadvertently Helped Ruin Black Communities: https://ammo.com/articles/lbj-great-society-war-on-poverty-welfare-state-helped-ruin-black-communities
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #Racism #JimCrow
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dan and Sam discuss the history of Jim Crow in the American South, which is one the Democratic Party would rather you forget. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/jim-crow-laws-democrat-party-century-of-racist-history
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Black voters have voted en masse for the Democratic Party since the mid-60s and the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the social welfare programs of the Great Society. This solidified black voters behind the Democratic Party, but they had been moving there since the New Deal.
However, it’s a historical anomaly in the United States. The traditional home of the black voter was the Republican Party, due to its historical role in ending slavery and introducing Reconstruction Acts and Amendments to the Constitution. It also did not help that the Democratic Party was the party of Jim Crow, a system of legally enforced segregation present throughout the American South in the aftermath of the Civil War.
You can read the full article “Democrats & Jim Crow: A Century of Racist History the Democratic Party Prefers You'd Forget” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Democrats & Jim Crow: A Century of Racist History the Democratic Party Prefers You'd Forget: https://ammo.com/articles/jim-crow-laws-democrat-party-century-of-racist-history
- Black America Before LBJ: How the Welfare State Inadvertently Helped Ruin Black Communities: https://ammo.com/articles/lbj-great-society-war-on-poverty-welfare-state-helped-ruin-black-communities
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #Racism #JimCrow
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