Moment Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crashes en route to Grozny, Russia

Some of what we know so far: Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes en route to Grozny

Rosaviatsia has confirmed that an AZAL Embraer 190, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the eastern Caspian coast at approximately 9:30 am Moscow time while attempting to land at Kazakhstan’s Aktau Airport.

Preliminary investigations suggest a bird strike led to an emergency that forced the crew to divert to Aktau.

Kazakh emergency services are currently conducting search and rescue operations, while Rosaviatsia remains in contact with AZAL, as well as Azerbaijani and Kazakh aviation authorities.

RIA Novosti reports that survivors of the crash have been taken to the hospital - 67 people are alleged to have been on the plane.





Via @RTnews