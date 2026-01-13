BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Must return to an educational system like Guilds in order to save Civilization
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
22 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

I have always wondered how exactly workers accomplished such great works back in the old days before Corporatization & Central Banking took place during the American Civil War & the various other wars World-wide at that time.

This video explains it so well:

The Tartarian [Guild] System That Threatened Banking - And Why It Was Destroyed ?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXrXNozRh_I

Currently in Iran & elsewhere in the largest cities of Europe, The people are in the streets demanding "government Services" step-down & give back to sovereigns their National lands. Paper 2-dimensional commercial western Central Bankster contracts are at last seen as DEATH to Civil-iz-ation.

We must refuse WAR & return to 5th-dimensional [natural Universal] life.

Atlantis, pre-Egypt, & other great Climaxes World-wide fell/collapsed; must we too?

We do not have to keep to the re-incarnation Wheel... We don't have to follow Bill Gates, George Soros/son & the likes of Klaus Schwab, founder Head of The ONE WORLD FORUM, INCorporated/BEAST commercial contract/inner City of London.


The U.S. Treasury Department is "owned" by the private for-profit Federal Reserve System, BlackRock, Vanguard, & State Street. Together, THEY "print" paper out-of-nothing, yet charge The Public interest on it=this as a debt!

People have told me: "There is nothing I can do." Simply take, your license plate off your car! Record a Notification to your corporate 'Service Provider' that due to fraud of not full disclosure by THEM, you are no longer going to be contractually lawfully responsible for THEIR [commercial] debt.


Modern automobiles have been engineered by many designers who never got together to work on their project, so as to finish it as 'A single singular simple working unit.' Much modern works are piece-meal=add ons upon additional modifications. This results in complexities that are insurmountable + costly!

Zero to 60 in 7 seconds is not reasonable for our roadways. + It is so very wasteful to have an engine with high horsepower which is used for only the first 7 seconds of a maintained speed.

Cars & other high use items are engineered to break, for the benefit of the seller=profit rather than Tartarian lasting continuity [of Civilization].


Anna's December 11th link:

5671. International Public Notice: About Foundations and Constitutions http://annavonreitz.com/foundationsandconstitutions.pdf

Here is a link to Lisa's latest Call with Anna regarding the recent Supreme Court Ruling that licenses are not necessary for gun owner; with ramifications involving all licensing commercial contracts:

America Some Assembly Required - 2026-01-06-Episode 60:

https://www.youtube.com/live/I5nUmloFKR0

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-28/chapter-I/part-29/section-29.10

https://ecfr.io/Title-28/

https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/28/29.10

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CFR-2016-title28-vol1/pdf/CFR-2016-title28-vol1-part30.pdf

Cover photo from: https://archive.org/details/trh-77_202111

The fact the same word: federation is used in both 'The Federation of America [States of The Union]' & Russian Federation should tell you something!

End of Age of Bullshit:

https://www.brighteon.com/120f7ce8-719f-45e8-9ee2-c8eafc503d7

Did Trump use a minor EMP/resonance force on Venezuela?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKmiEkas1v4

Keywords
irancivil warvenezuelaegyptgeorge sorossovereigndebtnationalcivilizationcorporatetartariacentral bankassetguildklaus schwab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Laura Harris
Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Laura Harris
China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

Zoey Sky
Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Finn Heartley
Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Laura Harris
Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy