Must return to an educational system like Guilds in order to save Civilization

I have always wondered how exactly workers accomplished such great works back in the old days before Corporatization & Central Banking took place during the American Civil War & the various other wars World-wide at that time.

This video explains it so well:

The Tartarian [Guild] System That Threatened Banking - And Why It Was Destroyed ?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXrXNozRh_I

Currently in Iran & elsewhere in the largest cities of Europe, The people are in the streets demanding "government Services" step-down & give back to sovereigns their National lands. Paper 2-dimensional commercial western Central Bankster contracts are at last seen as DEATH to Civil-iz-ation.

We must refuse WAR & return to 5th-dimensional [natural Universal] life.

Atlantis, pre-Egypt, & other great Climaxes World-wide fell/collapsed; must we too?

We do not have to keep to the re-incarnation Wheel... We don't have to follow Bill Gates, George Soros/son & the likes of Klaus Schwab, founder Head of The ONE WORLD FORUM, INCorporated/BEAST commercial contract/inner City of London.





The U.S. Treasury Department is "owned" by the private for-profit Federal Reserve System, BlackRock, Vanguard, & State Street. Together, THEY "print" paper out-of-nothing, yet charge The Public interest on it=this as a debt!

People have told me: "There is nothing I can do." Simply take, your license plate off your car! Record a Notification to your corporate 'Service Provider' that due to fraud of not full disclosure by THEM, you are no longer going to be contractually lawfully responsible for THEIR [commercial] debt.





Modern automobiles have been engineered by many designers who never got together to work on their project, so as to finish it as 'A single singular simple working unit.' Much modern works are piece-meal=add ons upon additional modifications. This results in complexities that are insurmountable + costly!

Zero to 60 in 7 seconds is not reasonable for our roadways. + It is so very wasteful to have an engine with high horsepower which is used for only the first 7 seconds of a maintained speed.

Cars & other high use items are engineered to break, for the benefit of the seller=profit rather than Tartarian lasting continuity [of Civilization].





Anna's December 11th link:

5671. International Public Notice: About Foundations and Constitutions http://annavonreitz.com/foundationsandconstitutions.pdf

Here is a link to Lisa's latest Call with Anna regarding the recent Supreme Court Ruling that licenses are not necessary for gun owner; with ramifications involving all licensing commercial contracts:

America Some Assembly Required - 2026-01-06-Episode 60:

https://www.youtube.com/live/I5nUmloFKR0

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-28/chapter-I/part-29/section-29.10

https://ecfr.io/Title-28/

https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/28/29.10

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CFR-2016-title28-vol1/pdf/CFR-2016-title28-vol1-part30.pdf

Cover photo from: https://archive.org/details/trh-77_202111



The fact the same word: federation is used in both 'The Federation of America [States of The Union]' & Russian Federation should tell you something!

End of Age of Bullshit:

https://www.brighteon.com/120f7ce8-719f-45e8-9ee2-c8eafc503d7

Did Trump use a minor EMP/resonance force on Venezuela?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKmiEkas1v4