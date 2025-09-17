Space rock unfolds with swirling Mellotron strings and flutes, droning organ, and a syncopated rhythm section, Layers of reverberant electric guitars and phased effects intertwine with sitar and auxiliary percussion, creating a rich cosmic tapestry, Instrumental breaks feature tape delay and modulation, and a harmonica enters with soulful bends, swelling into a fiery solo over the dense, cinematic groove, Echo effects accentuate the sense of drifting through an otherworldly, atmospheric expanse





(Pre-Chorus) The world keeps spinning, don't know where I'm bound, Just keep on playing, to that lonesome sound. (Pre-Chorus) The road keeps winding, don't know where I'll land, Just keep on blowing, with this harp in my hand. (Chorus) Yeah, the harp just calls me, it whispers and it screams, Oh Got that bent note weeping, got that overblow cry, This ain't just music, it's the reason why. It's the fire in my belly, the sweat on my brow, Hear that Mississippi calling, hear it calling me now. (Harmonica Solo - starts with a few perfectly placed, long bent notes, then explodes into a cascade of rapid-fire overblow licks, showcasing incredible dexterity and chromaticism. He weaves in traditional blues phrasing with almost jazzy runs, maintaining a strong groove throughout. There's a moment of playful call-and-response between a high-pitched wail and a guttural low end. The solo builds in intensity, then pulls back for a breath before the final chorus.) (Bridge) Some folks chase money, some chase the fame, But I just chase that feeling, when I call out its name. When the reed starts vibrating, and the air starts to flow, There ain't no stopping, watch my spirit grow. (Chorus) Yeah, the harp just calls me, it whispers and it screams, Oh Got that bent note weeping, got that overblow cry, This ain't just music, it's the reason why. It's the fire in my belly, the sweat on my brow, Hear that Mississippi calling, hear it calling me now. (Outro) Hear that Mississippi calling... (harmonica fades out with a final, soulful, lingering bent note, a sigh that hangs in the air.) Yeah. Just calling me now. (Final harmonica chord, slightly messy but full of feeling)