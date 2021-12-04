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Bitcoin-vs-Gold (bankers can kill off Bitcoin with a false flag attack) - Mirror
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90 views • December 04, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/ | My comment on Harry Vox's channel: You are so right, but what are you going to do when a food shortage appears and you will not be able to buy or sell it? So I would prefer to have food stored, a piece of land to grow it and a fountain to get my water. Gold, silver and Bitcoin aren't going to feed me and my relatives.
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