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WHAT I EAT IN A DAY TO LOSE WEIGHT | MAINTAINING MY 40 LB WEIGHT LOSS!
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35 views • May 23, 2021
These are the foods i ate to lose 40 pounds & what im currently eating that TRANSFORMED my body! you'll see what i eat daily to be healthy & get fit for summer! im also almost vegetarian lol love that for me.
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