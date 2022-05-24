SURVIVING THE AGE OF CORPORATISM & SHORTAGES - WITH JACK SPIRKO

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Today, we're happy to have a special guest: Jack Spirko, host of The Survival Podcast; and who specializes in self-sufficiency, self-reliance and personal liberty. In our age of aggressive government intervention, mixed with corporatism, Jack provides insights on navigating our way through.