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Corrupt Cop Stop; spoiler alert...he's an embarrassment!
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111 views • June 21, 2021
This corrupt cop tries to break & enter into my private carriage, luckily the door was locked or he would have had it open dragging me out! See how I drive away without showing registration, license, insurance, or inspection and without signing a ticket or going to jail
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