3/10/2024

Matthew 27:50-53 Saints Alive

Intro: One of the most mysterious and interesting things happened at the time of Jesus death and resurrection and is only mentioned in the book of Matthew. Like Lazarus resurrection is only mentioned in the book of John. These two are similar in many ways. But different also. They both center around Jesus of course. Who broke up two funerals on Jarius Daughter, and the centurions daughter and later Paul through the apostalistic power of Jesus……brought Eutycus back to life after falling out of a window. So with Jesus being the resurrection and the life He has the power in life and in death and taking up life again. But what happened after Jesus death?