Time Lapse video of Farmer Picking Cornfield from 2 miles away. Watch the black dot in the lower part of the screen zip back and forth. This is a very large combine (corn picker) that is going back and forth in his cornfield. He has a fleet of trucks that are on the side to haul the corn away. The reason he turns around in the middle of the row is that his corn hopper is full and he has to unload it. He finally completes and takes off.