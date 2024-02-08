THE PULSE OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN!

An almost deserted beach in Portugal shows off the pulsing High Tide with a little help from two men who make tracks in the newly-washed beach. Two spectators watch the show!
Enjoy our short video!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.