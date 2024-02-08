Create New Account
THE PULSE OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN!
Published 18 hours ago

An almost deserted beach in Portugal shows off the pulsing High Tide with a little help from two men who make tracks in the newly-washed beach. Two spectators watch the show!

Enjoy our short video!

Keywords
travelnatureculture

