Good Friday | The Lamb | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

It's Good Friday
We want to skip to Resurrection Sunday
Flashback Friday
Holy Week
Palm Sunday - Hosanna
Monday - Flip The Tables
Tuesday - Judas agrees to betray Jesus
Wednesday - Rest
Thursday - Last Supper & Betrayal
Good Friday - Crucifixion, death & burial
Saturday - Silent
Resurrection Sunday
Go to Exodus 12
Good Friday = The Purpose of why Christ came
Jesus preached and taught
So simple that kids could understand yet so deep the religious leaders couldn't understand
Jesus also came to heal the sick
But the purpose of Christ's coming was actually to die
John 1:29 says, "The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!"
In the Book of Revelation, Jesus is referred to as Lamb 29x and 1x as Lion
Lamb is the preferred title of Jesus
Hebrew people have been slaves for 400 years
God raises up a deliverer
9 plagues
Exodus 12:1-3 says, "The Lord said to Moses and Aaron in Egypt, 2 “This month is to be for you the first month, the first month of your year. 3 Tell the whole community of Israel that on the tenth day of this month each man is to take a lamb for his family, one for each household."
1 lamb per household to cover them
Genesis 4 = Lamb per person
After the Law is given = 1 lamb for the entire nation
Jesus is the Lamb for not just a person or a household or a nation but the entire world
Exodus 12:4-6 says, "If any household is too small for a whole lamb, they must share one with their nearest neighbor, having taken into account the number of people there are. You are to determine the amount of lamb needed in accordance with what each person will eat. 5 The animals you choose must be year-old males without defect, and you may take them from the sheep or the goats. 6 Take care of them until the fourteenth day of the month, when all the members of the community of Israel must slaughter them at twilight."
Twilight = 3-6pm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.