Good Friday | The Lamb | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

It's Good Friday We want to skip to Resurrection Sunday Flashback Friday Holy Week Palm Sunday - Hosanna Monday - Flip The Tables Tuesday - Judas agrees to betray Jesus Wednesday - Rest Thursday - Last Supper & Betrayal Good Friday - Crucifixion, death & burial Saturday - Silent Resurrection Sunday Go to Exodus 12 Good Friday = The Purpose of why Christ came Jesus preached and taught So simple that kids could understand yet so deep the religious leaders couldn't understand Jesus also came to heal the sick But the purpose of Christ's coming was actually to die John 1:29 says, "The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!" In the Book of Revelation, Jesus is referred to as Lamb 29x and 1x as Lion Lamb is the preferred title of Jesus Hebrew people have been slaves for 400 years God raises up a deliverer 9 plagues Exodus 12:1-3 says, "The Lord said to Moses and Aaron in Egypt, 2 “This month is to be for you the first month, the first month of your year. 3 Tell the whole community of Israel that on the tenth day of this month each man is to take a lamb for his family, one for each household." 1 lamb per household to cover them Genesis 4 = Lamb per person After the Law is given = 1 lamb for the entire nation Jesus is the Lamb for not just a person or a household or a nation but the entire world Exodus 12:4-6 says, "If any household is too small for a whole lamb, they must share one with their nearest neighbor, having taken into account the number of people there are. You are to determine the amount of lamb needed in accordance with what each person will eat. 5 The animals you choose must be year-old males without defect, and you may take them from the sheep or the goats. 6 Take care of them until the fourteenth day of the month, when all the members of the community of Israel must slaughter them at twilight." Twilight = 3-6pm

