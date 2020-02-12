ION US - Kate Brown's Trojan Horse Deal With Oregon Timber 2020-02-11

Thanks for watching! Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel!Oregonians are being duped.The new "agreement" made this week by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, 13 environmental groups and 13 Timber companies.This arrangement is exactly what the UN Convention on Biological Diversity calls for as a matter of protocol for setting up and implementing UN Agendas 21 and 2030.Second verse same as the first. Politicians lie, never have their own (or even good) ideas, and this is a Globalist effort.Top down all the way. The VERY top, governmentally.No news blitz in this episode. Just the main topic.Like, Subscribe, Share, Support!It means more than you might know!Thanks!www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right?)Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:gab.com/ionusSupport Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)Support Trump (The best ones do :-)Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**