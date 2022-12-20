Create New Account
TWITTER FILES: PART 7 The FBI & the Hunter Biden Laptop
32 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Michael Shellenberger on Twitter posted Drop #7 - 

@ShellenbergerMD

1. TWITTER FILES: PART 7 The FBI & the Hunter Biden Laptop How the FBI & intelligence community discredited factual information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings both after and *before* The New York Post revealed the contents of his laptop on October 14, 2020 
11. First, it's important to understand that Hunter Biden earned *tens of millions* of dollars in contracts with foreign businesses, including ones linked to China's government, for which Hunter offered no real work. Here's an overview by investigative journalist
@peterschweizer
Keywords
censorshipelon muskpeter schweizerpart 7hunter biden laptopmichael shellenbergertwitter files

