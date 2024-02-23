Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New York is a loser State - Kevin Oleary from the famous TV show Shark Tank says New Yorkers are Losers as they destroy their own state with the last rulling against Trump
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
119 views
Published 18 hours ago

I always thought most people from New York were a bunch of arrogant assholes .  Since I am from California this is even more obvious.  Nothing worse than an obnoxious New Yorker. We all know people like this.  Many jewish people fit this mold and their are millions of them in NY. Most are Zionist Jews.  We all know about them now don't we .  

Keywords
statesloseroleary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket