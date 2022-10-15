X22 Financial Report Ep. 2899a - The [CB]/[WEF] Lost The Economic Narrative, People Will Know What To Do

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2899a - Oct 14, 2022
The [CB]/[WEF] Lost The Economic Narrative, People Will Know What To Do
The economic system around the world is slowing, inflation is eating away at the people's money, less money, less spending which translates into the economy begins to deteriorate. Wages are now keeping up with inflation and the [CB]/[WEF] are exposing their agenda and the people are pushing back.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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