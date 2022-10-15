X22 Financial Report Ep. 2899a - The [CB]/[WEF] Lost The Economic Narrative, People Will Know What To Do

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2899a - Oct 14, 2022

The [CB]/[WEF] Lost The Economic Narrative, People Will Know What To Do

The economic system around the world is slowing, inflation is eating away at the people's money, less money, less spending which translates into the economy begins to deteriorate. Wages are now keeping up with inflation and the [CB]/[WEF] are exposing their agenda and the people are pushing back.

