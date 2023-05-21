EU-Parliament Testifies to Covid Worldwide Fraud - Kla.TV investigates media accomplices | www.kla.tv/26102

Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek sent the following appeal to over 10,000 relevant media outlets in Germany, Switzerland and Austria on May 19, 2023.



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Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



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As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en



