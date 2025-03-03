The Modern Jewish Mob: Secrets of a Hidden Syndicate (Part 4) with Ian Carroll

Source: Old State Salooncast YT Channel

Lecture by: Ian Carroll (Part 4 of 4)

Published: August 16, 2024





This revealing presentation explores the complex web of relationships and covert operations that define modern power structures. Delve into the history and influence of key figures, from financial moguls to intelligence operatives, and understand how these elite networks control global events.





In this video, we'll discuss:





The historical roots and evolution of Jewish involvement in global finance and politics.





The influential connections between Jewish elites, organized crime, and intelligence agencies.





The strategic use of media, finance, and blackmail to maintain power and influence, including disturbing correlations between J. Edgar Hoover, Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy.





The role of private citizens and secret societies in shaping global policies and narratives.





Join us as we unravel the hidden mechanisms of control in today's world. This is the final installment of a four-part series, so make sure to watch the previous videos to gain a comprehensive understanding of these concealed networks.





Ian Carroll Lecture basic breakdown of the Judeo-Masonic Global Mafia, a four part series:





➤ Inside BlackRock’s World Order: Global Control Secrets Revealed (Part 1 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/5aLUCjBCY4X8/





➤ Banker's Black Ops: What They Don't Want You to Know (Part 2 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/wHPOBbtmqiR3/





➤ The James Bond Psyop: Exposing the Real Spies in Global Power (Part 3 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/OUB4BUBm22lD/





➤ The Modern Jewish Mob: Secrets of a Hidden Syndicate (Part 4 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/sOFkGDQXkL5E/





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





As seen on Memory Hole TV

➤ Ian Carroll website at: https://cancelthisclothingcompany.com/resources/