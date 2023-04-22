https://gettr.com/post/p2f4djl42f1
Years ago, Miles Guo talked about the goal of the Chinese Communist Party, It's called 3F Plans. And 3F Plans stands for Foment Weakness, Foment Chaos, Foment the Destruction of the United States.
多年前，郭先生就谈到中国共产党的目标，这叫做3F计划。3F计划是指搞弱美国，搞乱美国，搞垮美国。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.