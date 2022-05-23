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Silent War Ep. 6216: Weeks of Wheat Remain, 2000Mules RAID, Durham Trial: Hillary Behind Russiagate
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1275 views • May 23, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Famine Watch: Food Shortages - Possibly 10 weeks of wheat left!
2000 mules "nonprofit" raided by law enforcement, rats are SINGING!
PA Election Fraud tricks continue.
SUSSMANN TRIAL: Hillary Clinton Personally Approved of Dissemination of Bogus Trump-Russia Alfa Bank Accusations to Media.
Hillary Campaign Manager Mook Claimed Russians Stole DNC Emails, Then Denied Knowing Hillary Paid for the Russian Dossier, Now Says Hillary Knew of Alfa Bank Bogus Story.
“All Roads Lead to Andy McCabe” and “The Lovebirds” in Their Office, Strzok and Page – Kash Patel Says There’s More to Come on the Trump-Russia Conspiracy.
Of course, the Judge and Jury pool are completely tainted.
Senator Cotton!? Parroting Deepstate Narrative: We Needed to Give Ukraine $40 Billion or China Will Attack Taiwan.
America LAST: US Senate REJECTS $48 Billion Aid Package For Small Businesses and Restaurants Just Hours After Approving ANOTHER $40 Billion for Ukraine – 34 RINOs Voted Yes for Ukraine and No for Americans.
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Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Famine Watch: Food Shortages - Possibly 10 weeks of wheat left!
2000 mules "nonprofit" raided by law enforcement, rats are SINGING!
PA Election Fraud tricks continue.
SUSSMANN TRIAL: Hillary Clinton Personally Approved of Dissemination of Bogus Trump-Russia Alfa Bank Accusations to Media.
Hillary Campaign Manager Mook Claimed Russians Stole DNC Emails, Then Denied Knowing Hillary Paid for the Russian Dossier, Now Says Hillary Knew of Alfa Bank Bogus Story.
“All Roads Lead to Andy McCabe” and “The Lovebirds” in Their Office, Strzok and Page – Kash Patel Says There’s More to Come on the Trump-Russia Conspiracy.
Of course, the Judge and Jury pool are completely tainted.
Senator Cotton!? Parroting Deepstate Narrative: We Needed to Give Ukraine $40 Billion or China Will Attack Taiwan.
America LAST: US Senate REJECTS $48 Billion Aid Package For Small Businesses and Restaurants Just Hours After Approving ANOTHER $40 Billion for Ukraine – 34 RINOs Voted Yes for Ukraine and No for Americans.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourself by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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