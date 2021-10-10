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Dr Vladimir Zelenko risks his life by saying this [08.10.2021]
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427 views • October 10, 2021
Dr Vladimir Zelenko risks his life by saying this – [Must See!]
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/zelenko/
The world renowned Physician of Presidents, and nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko takes a BIG RISK by speaking out fearlessly about the devastating destruction the current vaccinations are causing worldwide. Before a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem he testifies how millions may have died and possibly billions may lose their lives in the coming years. Dr. Zelenko helped make the Vaccine Death Report that shows all the scientific evidence for the shocking claims he is making in this video. Make sure to download this revealing report, after watching this video.
Few medical experts have the courage to speak out
as freely as this hero of humanity.
WATCH AND SHARE!
The Vaccine Death Report shows all the scientific evidence that millions of innocent people lost their lives and hundreds of millions are suffering crippling side effects, after being injected with the experimental covid injections. The report exposes the strategic methods used by governments and health agencies to hide 99% of all vaccine injuries and deaths. You will also learn who is really behind all of this, and what their true agenda is.
The report also shows horrifying lab results from microscopic investigation of some vaccine vials: living creatures with tentacles, as well as self-assembling nanorobots.
The Vaccine Death Report contains a tremendous amount of critical information, that you will find nowhere else in such a comprehensive and well organized format. It ends with a strong message of hope, that will greatly empower you.
This report is a critical alarm call to the world.
Download it now, and distribute it far and wide.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
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"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
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A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube:
https://youtu.be/IDsgj-bM0aU
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/zelenko/
The world renowned Physician of Presidents, and nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko takes a BIG RISK by speaking out fearlessly about the devastating destruction the current vaccinations are causing worldwide. Before a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem he testifies how millions may have died and possibly billions may lose their lives in the coming years. Dr. Zelenko helped make the Vaccine Death Report that shows all the scientific evidence for the shocking claims he is making in this video. Make sure to download this revealing report, after watching this video.
Few medical experts have the courage to speak out
as freely as this hero of humanity.
WATCH AND SHARE!
The Vaccine Death Report shows all the scientific evidence that millions of innocent people lost their lives and hundreds of millions are suffering crippling side effects, after being injected with the experimental covid injections. The report exposes the strategic methods used by governments and health agencies to hide 99% of all vaccine injuries and deaths. You will also learn who is really behind all of this, and what their true agenda is.
The report also shows horrifying lab results from microscopic investigation of some vaccine vials: living creatures with tentacles, as well as self-assembling nanorobots.
The Vaccine Death Report contains a tremendous amount of critical information, that you will find nowhere else in such a comprehensive and well organized format. It ends with a strong message of hope, that will greatly empower you.
This report is a critical alarm call to the world.
Download it now, and distribute it far and wide.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update
https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]
Dig my best to cut out the fluff and trim the 3 hour EPIC into a more manageable 60 min summary of what was shown today.
https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Shane_St_Pierre - 19400 views
https://www.brighteon.com/c3bb60cd-53ed-4112-8db9-177716c4847d
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
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