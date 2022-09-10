9/9/2022 Miles Guo: I decided to smoke two days ago because of two pieces of good news: (1) The Himalaya Exchange is going to obtain a license in Germany a year earlier than expected; and (2) the US will introduce comprehensive legislations to decouple from the CCP
