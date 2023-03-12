Create New Account
Attention, ça pique !
11 views
La Mite dans la Caverne
Published a day ago |

Une petite chanson, pour changer, en hommage à Marcel Amont.

Pour ceux qui le souhaitent, je rappelle que la transcription complète de toutes mes vidéos figure sur mon blog https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2023/03/attention-ca-pique-13032023.html


Chaîne « la caverne de la mite » pour tout ce qui n'est pas politique : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOV6NrIse4qFj6FyVnv3iEw


Un certain nombre de mes vidéos n'a pas plu à l'algorithme Youtube. Pour avoir accès à la totalité (ou en cas de disparition de la chaîne) retrouvez-moi sur d'autres plateformes moins casse-c... : 

ODYSEE : https://odysee.com/@LaMiteDansLaCaverne:4

RUMBLE (pour l’instant nécessite un VPN) : https://rumble.com/c/c-1464601

BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne

BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne


#humour #actualités #news #analyses #Sociologie #Palmade #Schiappa #macron #retraites

Keywords
humourmacronukraineretraiteschanson francaiseparodiemarcel amontmexicain bazanepotache

