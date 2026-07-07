BIBLICAL EARTHER CAPTURES BALLOON SATELLITE FULL MOON TRANSIT❗

People are still being conditioned to use (((flat earth))); the proper term is BIBLICAL EARTH - this video proves that the moon, as well as the sun, reside with us under a FIRMAMENT, not millions of miles away





47K views · 1.3K reactions | NASA is the world’s largest consumer of helium.. Using tens of millions of cubic feet every year to support “rocket launches”, “pressurize fuel systems”, and “cool cryogenic equipment.” The question isn’t whether they use helium—they openly say they do. The question is: why does one organization require more helium than everyone else on Earth? Videos like this one provide insights.. 🤨





#fyp #explore #reels | Flat World Logic





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