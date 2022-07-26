The 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with moans and groans.

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Another "video complaint" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine: this time the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine groans and groans
◾️According to the classics, the command threw subordinates into battle without the appropriate weapons and uniforms. The soldiers saw themselves been used as cannon fodder and they decided to retreat - of course, with a bunch of patriotic slogans in order to avoid accusations of cowardice and desertion.