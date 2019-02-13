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2/13/19 #TAKEDOWN: El Chapo, HSBC, NXIVM, LA RAID, Sch_ff #GNDOCIDE
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14 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/13/19: El Chapo was found guilty on all counts in the same NY district court as the NXIVM trials underway now. Meanwhile, the HSBC bank connects to all involved. The same players manufactured the GND to execute the gen_cide 2020 plan and were partially thwarted in the LA contagion-release military op that was executed a few days ago...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-02-13-aoc-green-new-deal-food-collapse-mass-starvation.html
Red Pill 78 put out this excellent video of the LA RAID of the Girardi building on Wilshire Blvd:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlB6yXlDU5M
El Chapo found guilty on all counts yesterday:
https://www.tmz.com/2019/02/12/joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-us-criminal-trial-jury-verdict-guilty/
NXIVM hearing ocurred on 2/6/19:
https://frankreport.com/2019/02/06/report-of-court-hearing-today-the-number-of-attorneys-for-the-defense-is-ridiculous/
https://www.thenational.ae/uae/government/uae-leaders-attend-world-government-summit-in-dubai-in-pictures-1.823979
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hsbc-settles-us-money-laundering-case-for-19b/
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV in every way!
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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2/13/19: El Chapo was found guilty on all counts in the same NY district court as the NXIVM trials underway now. Meanwhile, the HSBC bank connects to all involved. The same players manufactured the GND to execute the gen_cide 2020 plan and were partially thwarted in the LA contagion-release military op that was executed a few days ago...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-02-13-aoc-green-new-deal-food-collapse-mass-starvation.html
Red Pill 78 put out this excellent video of the LA RAID of the Girardi building on Wilshire Blvd:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlB6yXlDU5M
El Chapo found guilty on all counts yesterday:
https://www.tmz.com/2019/02/12/joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-us-criminal-trial-jury-verdict-guilty/
NXIVM hearing ocurred on 2/6/19:
https://frankreport.com/2019/02/06/report-of-court-hearing-today-the-number-of-attorneys-for-the-defense-is-ridiculous/
https://www.thenational.ae/uae/government/uae-leaders-attend-world-government-summit-in-dubai-in-pictures-1.823979
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hsbc-settles-us-money-laundering-case-for-19b/
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV in every way!
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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