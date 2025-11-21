Footage shows Russian forces taking control of the village of Stavki in the Kharkov region.

Adding... PS.. on next video Trump's full peace plan added in text.

Russia received a 28-point US plan on Ukraine, Putin said.

He noted that the 28-point plan on Ukraine could serve as the basis for a final peaceful settlement, but the text is not being discussed with Russia in detail because Kiev is against it.

Ukraine and its European allies are still under the illusion that it is possible to strategically defeat Russia, Putin said.

Adding:

Kiev must make a responsible decision about a peaceful settlement right now, it will be too late later - Peskov

Key points from Dmitry Peskov’s new briefing:

➡️Moscow is aware the U.S. may be tweaking its “peace plan,” but

➡️Russia has received nothing official from Washington.

➡️Russia stands by the framework discussed earlier in Anchorage.

➡️The U.S. has not held any substantive talks with Russia on its supposed 28-point plan.

➡️Moscow would prefer to keep discussions on bilateral irritants and the Ukraine settlement on separate tracks, but Washington insists on merging them.

➡️Continued success of the Russian Armed Forces should make Zelensky realize that negotiations are needed now.

➡️Zelensky’s room for maneuver shrinks as Kiev loses more territory.

➡️Further fighting by Kiev is pointless and only puts Ukraine at greater risk.

➡️Putin’s description of a “criminal group” accurately defines the Kiev leadership.

➡️Contacts between Russia and the U.S. on Ukraine continue and have never stopped.

➡️The Kremlin will not conduct Ukraine negotiations through media loudspeakers.

➡️A new summit with President Trump is important and necessary, but expert-level preparation must come first.