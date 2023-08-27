💥Russian FPV Drones: The Nightmare Of The Ukrainian Soldier
The initial strike took down two of the fighters. The footage shows a helmet being blown off one of the soldiers by the explosion.
The subsequent strike allegedly eliminated the rest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.